38 buyers jet in for tourism expo

Herald Reporter

A TOTAL of 38 buyers have arrived in Zimbabwe and are embarking on pre-tours of the country’s prime resort towns ahead of the 15th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which runs from October 13 to 15 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

Over 100 buyers from across the world will attend the expo.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority said as per tradition, buyers have started their tours to the country’s resorts to scan around for potential business opportunities.

“Tours have begun to Nyanga, Vumba, Mutare, Hwange, Kariba, Chiredzi and Bulawayo. At least 250 exhibitors from regional and international markets have registered to be part of the premier business exchange platform,” said ZTA head corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti.

The Expo will be the first in-person meeting since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Sanganai/Hlanganani-World Tourism Expo is a signature event and an ideal meeting place for developing quality business relationships and establishing strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

ZTA said it is excited about the latest edition of the annual tourism trade fair.

So far exhibitors from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and DRC have confirmed attendance.

Buyers from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets that include the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and Dubai are expected to attend.

“We’re very delighted to announce that we have had a very positive response from the international community, particularly the critical source markets that we deal with. We shall be having about 100 quality buyers,” said Mr Koti.

“With the pandemic it has been a tough time for tourism but we are excited that the sector is on the rebound on the back of strategies being implemented by the various sector players”.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is expected to help reposition destination Zimbabwe into a world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give the country the requisite receipts for the tourism sector.