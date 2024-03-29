35 shortlisted to serve on the Independent Complaints Commission

In a statement, the Parliament of Zimbabwe said it received 132 nominations, 111 males and 21 females, by the closing date. The Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) met on Thursday, the 14th of March 2024 to consider the nominees and shortlisted suitable candidates to serve on the Commission.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

PARLIAMENT will conduct interviews for 35 shortlisted candidates to serve on the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) as provided for in Section 6 of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act (Chapter 10:34).

The establishment of the new ZICC fulfils the requirement in Section 210 of the Constitution by providing an independent and impartial mechanism for the investigation of misconduct committed by members of security services and ensuring independent oversight of the handling of these complaints.

“The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of section 237 (1) of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as Commissioners on the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) as provided for in Section 6 of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act (Chapter 10:34).

“In line with the said mandate, the CSRO called on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to this Commission whose functions and person specifications are outlined under Section 5 (1) of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act (Chapter 10:34),” reads the statement.

It solicited nominations for a person who is eligible for appointment as a High Court Judge or is a sitting judge or former judge; a legal practitioner of not less than 7 years’ experience in the practice of law; a medical practitioner of not less than 7 years practical experience registered as such in terms of the Health Professions Act Chapter (27;19); a psychologist of not less than 7 years practical experience registered as such in terms of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19) and a person with experience in any security services.

The shortlisted candidates are; Brigadier General Dr Lucky Bassie Bangiza, Dr Olga Bungu, Mr Shelton Dube, Brigadier General (Rtd) Kalisto Gwanetsa, Air Commodore (Rtd) Marcelino Jakuvos Jaya, Mrs Thokozile Katsidzira, Mr Oliver Mandipaka, Mrs Sithulisiwe Mokuele, Dr Joshua Murire, Mr Peter Zvivanayi Rwodzi, Ambassador Major General (Rtd) Mike Nicholas Sango, Colonel (Rtd) Waitson Twoboy Tsipa, Justice (Rtd) Maphios Cheda, Mr Webster Chinamhora, Mr Raynos Gumbo, Mr Tinofara Kudakwashe Hove, and Mrs Chipo Machaka.

Others are; Mr Joel Mambara, Mr Bekithemba Mlauzi, Mrs Melody Sibusisiwe Musimbe, Mrs Cordella Mutangadura, Mr Shingai Israel Mutumbwa, Mr Kudzai Rangarirai, Dr Elizabeth Rutsate, Advocate Lewis Uriri, Dr Nairos Deredzai, Dr George Frank, Dr Pardon Karidza, Dr Johannes Marisa, Dr Andrew Mataruse, Dr Warning Mazhambe, Dr Penwell Mutize, Dr Gwatirera Javangwe, Mr Hillary Dzavanhu, and Dr Kudakwashe Mushena.

The Interviews will be conducted on April 4 starting at 9am and members of the public who wish to witness the interviews will be accommodated in the Multi-Purpose Hall, New Parliament Building, Mt Hampden.