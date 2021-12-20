3 centres in Mash East to get town status

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Government is working on awarding town status to Chivhu, Murewa and Mutoko centres in Mashonaland East Province after a survey showed the three, which are under rural district councils, are expanding.

This was revealed by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo while addressing Zanu PF members during the Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held in Marondera over the weekend.

“There is only one town in the whole of Mashonaland East Province, which is Marondera,” he said.

“The President has asked us to make a survey on areas which are growing and can be awarded town statuses and can have a town board. We have come up with Chivhu, Murewa and Mutoko.

“Our job is to make a survey and make recommendations, but the President has a final say on that.”

Minister Moyo said in Caledonia, investigations will be carried out on 4 703 people who settled there illegally.

He said there were more that 27 000 people who complied with Governement expectations and built their houses procedurally in the area.

He said these should be rest assured that they will not be removed from Caledonia.