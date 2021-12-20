President to lay foundation stone at African museum

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces Heritage Monument set to be commissioned by President Mnangagwa tomorrow

Herald Reporter

The construction of core buildings at the Museum of African Liberation is set to commence, with President Mnangagwa expected to lay the foundation stone as well as unveil the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) heritage monument tomorrow.

The Institute of African Knowledge (Instak), which oversees the museum, will also do a signing ceremony with the National Social Security Authority which is partnering in building a shopping mall along Kirkman Road under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

The Museum of African Liberation and other facilities including upmarket apartments, a top notch hotel, amusement and theme parks, shopping malls and an access bridge linking the museum and the National Heroes Acre will be accommodated under a broad concept called the Liberation City.

In an interview, Instak chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said President Mnangagwa was expected to lead the laying of the foundation stone tomorrow.

“It is a very important milestone as it marks the actual commencement of construction works which of course right now are underway in terms of the civil works, preparatory works,” he said.

“During his visit to the Museum of African Liberation site, President Mnangagwa will also launch the ZDF heritage monument.”

Mr Muzawazi said the ZDF heritage monument will serve the purpose of commemorating and observing permanently the sacrifices of Zimbabweans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the liberation of the country.