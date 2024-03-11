2nd Africa’s Protected Area Director’s conference ends on a high note

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE second African Protected Areas and Conservation Conference (APAD) held in Victoria Falls ended yesterday on a high note highlighting the pivotal role of Protected and Conserved Areas (PCAs) in fostering sustainable development across Africa.

The conference brought together over 150 participants, including protected area directors and their designated representatives from 31 countries.

Africa’s natural resources, crucial for its socio-economic development, face increasing threats from land-use changes, overexploitation, and the impacts of climate change.

Recognising the importance of biodiversity to Africa’s future, APAD reaffirmed the significance of integrating nature conservation into sustainable development agendas.

Key outcomes and policy implications from the conference included policy alignment, integrated landscape management frameworks, empowering IPLCs, collaboration, documentation and recognition, youth engagement, establishment of major groups, capacity building and financial partnerships.

Looking ahead, APAD and its partners agreed to focus on enhancing regional and continental endorsement, synergising efforts with global goals, and mobilising funds to support its action plan, including through the establishment of a Pan-African Conservation Trust.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority hosted the conference and it was supported by APAD, the African Wildlife Foundation, German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection.