Agents jet in for feel of Kariba

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

International and local tourism agents have arrived in Kariba ahead of the launch of the Zambezi Trader, the biggest houseboat in Lake Kariba, for a familiarisation tour. The tour will cover land and lake package experiences for onward selling to tourists in source markets in Europe and the region.

Agents who touched down at Kariba International Airport are from Finland, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia and Botswana among others.

The Zambezi Trader, which was sold to a Zambian investor in June 2021 was bought back in November of the same year by Zambezi Cruises and Safaris who have a growing footprint in the houseboating, safari and accommodation sector.

The houseboat has been undergoing some refurbishment to improve the visitor experiences.

It can accommodate at least 50 guests and will undertake cruises on Lake Kariba with overnight stops at islands and interesting sites.

The familiarisation tour is expected to give agents an appreciation of connectivity around the country’s destinations.

Some of the attractions include Mana Pools, Hwange, Matusadonha, Kariba and Victoria Falls among others.