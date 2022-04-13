2021 O-Level results out . . . Pass rate improves

Mukudzei Chingwere and Marytise Vambai

Last year’s Ordinary Level results are now out with a subject pass rate of 26,34 percent that is marginally higher than the 24,77 percent recorded in 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and curtailed schooling.

Zimsec chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje said yesterday the official hard copies of the O-Level results were ready for collection from today at regional education offices by the heads of examination centres with the Zimsec portal at www.zimsec.co.zw having the results on-line for five days from yesterday.

While the pass rate for last year was higher than that for 2020, as the education system coped better with waves of Covid-19 and managed to put in place more alternatives when schools had to close, it was lower than the last normal school year in 2019 when the subject pass rate was 31,6 percent. The limits on face-to-face teaching were still critical.

Said Professor Mwenje: “Zimsec attributes the improvement in the pass rate to the longer school calendar and also the learning strategies that were introduced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“The statistics show that the 2021 pass rate increased by 1,57 percent from 2020. However, this pass rate is still lower than that of 2019, a year that had a normal school calendar. The pass rate in 2019 was 31,6 percent.”

Besides giving global pass rates for individual subjects written, Prof Mwenje gave the pass rates for those who wrote five or more subjects and achieved five or more grade C results or better, what amounts to the full O-Level certificate.

A total of 148 005 candidates wrote five or more O-Levels last year and 40 473 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects, giving a 27,35 percent pass rate for an O-Level certificate with five or more passes.

In 2020, 168 272 candidates wrote five or more subjects and 43 244 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects, giving 25,7 percent obtaining a full certificate.

Prof Mwenje said the statistics showed that the 2021 pass rate for school candidates increased by 1,65 percent.

He thanked all stakeholders for staging a successful examination process and a timely delivery. The results were reasonably prompt since the examination process ended on January 31 and the verified results were available two months and a few days later.

“Zimsec wishes to acknowledge the commitment of our examiners, the support given by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and our parent Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and indeed our Zimsec staff.

“We are therefore excited that we are releasing the results earlier than was the case for the 2020 results which were released on May 3, 2021.

“We are also grateful to God that as we continue to see an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it may point to the fact that we may soon return to normalcy,” he said.