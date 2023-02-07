$200 000 bail for Mutoriro dealers

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TWO men, who were caught with 83g of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as Mutoriro in street lingo and believed to be chief suppliers in Harare’s high-density suburbs of Mufakose, Kuwadzana, Kambuzuma and Dzivarasekwa were each granted $100 000 bail by a Harare magistrate.

Tapiwa Prince Samuriwo, also known as Jah Rule and Humphrey Banda both from Mufakose, were granted bail by Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded them to March 13 pending further police investigations.

Samuriwo and Banda were arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in Mufakose.

They were allegedly found with US$4 352, a digital scale used for weighing Crystal Methamphetamine, a black okapi knife, four used empty plastic sachets containing Mutoriro residue, and 22 unused packing sachets.

According to the State, preliminary tests positively identified the Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 83g upon their arrest.