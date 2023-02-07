Rainbow Netball League season underway

Rainbow Netball League season underway  

The Herald

Sports Reporter

THE Rainbow Netball League got underway over the weekend with most of the teams fulfilling their matches at various venues.

Defending champions, Glow Petroleum were the biggest winners for the first week of the season after overpowering Hi-flyers 104 – 3 at Morris Depot. They also beat Mambas 49 – 43.

Correctional also had a positive start to their campaign when beating Khami 72 – 23. They went on to dismiss Agape 77 – 18. The matches were played in Chitungwiza.

Four teams – Mthala, Jinjika, Delta Transport and Belvedere Teachers College joined the league to make it an 18-team league for this season.

Last year there were 14 teams.

