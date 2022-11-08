20 AFZ officers get promotion

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede (centre) flanked by Air Commodore Selebale Masera (left) pose for a picture with senior AFZ officers promoted from Squadron Leader to Wing Commander at the Air Force Headquarters in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Columbus Mabika and Lesego Valela

The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted 20 Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Squadron Leaders to the rank of Wing Commanders with effect from September 26.

The President made the promotions in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which reads “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may, on the advice of the minister acting on the recommendation of the commander, promote or temporarily appoint an officer to a higher rank”.

Thirteen of the promoted were conferred with the new insignia of rank at AFZ headquarters, while the other seven, six of whom are attending different career courses at various institutions and one on a foreign mission will be conferred on completion of their courses and return from mission.

The 13 are James Mavhu, Amos Chigwanda, Tapiwa Mhiribidi, Daniel Manyenga, Presta Mwashaireni, Victor Chingwa, Owner Chaza, Kennedy Chivhayo, Simbarashe Mugova, Emmanuel Jekese, Juliet Musiniwa and Cynthia Mandikiyana.

Congratulating the promoted, AFZ Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede said the elevation demonstrated the trust that the President had in the officers.

“The elevation means a higher responsibility that demands good judgment, discipline, loyalty and hard work,” he said.

“I welcome you aboard to the new level of command. You are commanders in the new level and this came after your hard work that you have brewed into the system in the organisation and through the recommendation of the commander, that the President saw it fit for you to be promoted.”

“There is that expectation which is supposed to come from you and you should always bear in mind that there are subordinates who are under you who will be seeking guidance from you. And therefore, you should be able to articulate issues and come with solutions.”

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede urged the newly-promoted officers to remain vigilant as the region and world at large were witnessing a surge in threats.

He said security was central to the success of the National Development Strategy 1, the latest national economic blueprint launched by Government, which runs from 2021 to 2025.

Wing Commander Musiniwa said it was impressive to note that the AFZ was walking the talk in the upliftment of women.

“I would like to appreciate what the Air Force of Zimbabwe is doing in the promotion of women and I believe their trust in that women can is the beginning of more to women in the field that is dominated by men,” she said.

“This promotion has actually given us the zeal to aim higher and try to create a working environment conducive for all women to prosper and rise higher.”

Wing Commander Mandikiyana concurred saying women recognition is gaining momentum.

“I am very excited about the promotion to the rank of Wing Commander and I would like to appreciate the Commander-in-Chief of Zimbabwe Defence forces, President Mnangagwa for trusting us to this rank.

“We are excited about the gender main streaming concepts that the Air Force of Zimbabwe has been striving to catch up with the world,” she said.

The promotion comes a few days after President Mnangagwa promoted four AFZ Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore, 10 Wing Commanders to Group Captains and three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) colonels to the rank of Brigadier-General.