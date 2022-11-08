Notorious Limpopo armed robber nabbed

Spacious Sibanda with a gun he used to commit a series of robberies

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 21-year-old man from Zvishavane who is alleged to be part of an armed robbery gang that has been terrorising illegal migrants and smugglers at an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River was yesterday arraigned before a Beitbridge regional magistrate.

Spacious Sibanda of Mutshongovile Suburb, Musina in South Africa, was busted on Wednesday last week after hitting five complainants while in the company of his accomplices identified only as Tafadzwa, Makavela and Pastor.

The trio is still at large and is believed to be hiding in South Africa.

Sibanda was not asked to plead to three counts of armed robbery when he appeared before Mr Innocent Bepura.

He was remanded in custody to November 16 for trial. The police have recovered one pistol and a pellet pistol from him.

Prosecuting, Mr Claudius Karinga said on November 2, a security team patrolling an area near Malindi Transit Shed received a tip-off that Sibanda and his gang were robbing people in the bushy area between Alfred Beit Bridge and the Malindi Transit Shed.

He said the security team reacted swiftly and found the accused persons about to share the stolen loot.

The gang was positively identified by the complainants by their dressing and appearance.

A chase was made and the team managed to arrest Sibanda who was found in possession of a Blow P29 9mm PAK black pistol, which was in the right pocket of his blue jeans trousers.

Three other gang members (identified only as Tafadzwa, Makavela and Pastor) fled towards South Africa and along the way they dropped a pellet pistol at the scene of crime.

The court further heard that all the complainants were robbed at different intervals and the suspects stole a total of R4 350, 50 by 200mls King whisky, six by1,2 litres Super Chibuku and nothing was recovered. Sibanda, he said, was now assisting police with investigations.

During police interrogations, Sibanda allegedly indicated that the team was working in cahoots with a Beitbridge-based taxi driver who surveys unsuspecting targets and households.

The taxi driver then supplies the information to the suspects for reaction and would carry them from Limpopo River to the targeted places. After hitting, the suspects would reward the taxi driver for his services.

It is also alleged that most of the stolen property is being kept at a safe house in Mutshongovile Suburb in Messina where Sibanda stays. Further investigations are underway.