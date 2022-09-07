1,2 million get Pfumvudza training, 800 000 prepare plots

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

So far 800 000 farmers of the 1,2 million trained in Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture have prepared their plots and having qualified for inputs for the next summer season, are waiting for these to arrive.

But many more are busy going through the training and preparing land, and the Government still expects 3,5 million to be in the scheme. Many from the last two years can recycle plots and do not need much work to have their holes reformed.

All small-scale farmers are entitled to join Pfumvudza/Intwasa but to show their commitment before they receive their free inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme, they have to undergo the compulsory training and prepare their plots, digging the seed holes and gathering the mulch.

With Government now moving inputs to depots, and with farmers having done their preparations early, as soon as enough rain has fallen for planting this can be done. Normally the go-ahead to start planting the dryland crops comes in November or December once the agriculture experts are convinced the season is established and enough rain has fallen.

This year, besides making preparations for the expected 3 million farmers who can qualify for up to five plots each, the Government has introduced a modified pack for a single smaller plot for up to 500 000 urban farmers.

While Zimbabwe is expecting normal to above normal rainfall during the coming summer cropping season although there are forecasts over how the rain will be distributed during the season. But last season most of those in the Pfumvudza/Intwasa system were able to get through the long mid-season dry spell by conserving a lot of the moisture from the preceding very wet spell.

In an interview, chief director of Agriculture and Rural Advisory Services Professor Obert Jiri said: “As of Monday we had trained 1,2 million farmers and 800 000 have done the preparations but the number is increasing. We hope that by September 25 we will have reached our 3.5 million target.”

Farmers have said they were done with the preparations which included digging holes for the maize seed and they were now waiting for the distribution of inputs so that they can plant early to boost their harvests.

Ms Masline Zhanda from Bhora village said she dug holes in her field two weeks ago and was waiting for Government to deliver the inputs.

“I cleared my field and dug holes in preparation for Pfumvudza about two weeks ago and I am now waiting for the supply of inputs so that I can start planting them. I have dug holes on all my three fields and I am ready.

“We would like to thank President Mnangagwa for commissioning a fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe and we hope that fertiliser will be readily available. We survive through farming and we are more than ready and patiently waiting for the inputs,” she said.

Another farmer, Gogo Masaraure echoed the same sentiments and said she was waiting for the inputs and the rain as she will have dug her farm holes by the end of this week.

“I have cleared my field of grass and weeds and I am yet to dig holes which I am sure will be done by the end of this week. Our soils are hard but we will be digging the holes so that we stand ready to plant as soon as we receive the inputs.”

In Mashonaland East, over 400 000 households are preparing land to qualify for Pfumvudza with 118 390 having fully completed their land preparation.

In an interview, provincial Agritex officer Mr Leornad Munamati said the province has targeted 488 197 farmers to benefit from Pfumvudza/Intwasa with 204 804 having been trained while 118 390 have prepared their plots.

“As a province we have a target of 488 197 farmers to benefit from Pfumvudza, while farmers trained to date are 204 804,” said Mr Munamati.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said most farmers had dug holes and were eagerly waiting for the inputs so as to start planting as soon as the rains are established.

“We are long overdue and we are now waiting for the inputs. We started digging the holes way back and now what is left are the inputs so that we plant early to ensure a bumper harvest because everything is in place.

“The commissioning of the fertiliser plant will go a long way in helping farmers because fertliser was not readily available because of the Russia-Ukraine war and when it was available it was expensive. Now that we have our own plan we hope that the fertiliser will be readily available at an affordable cost to all the farmers.”