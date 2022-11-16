100MW solar station for Norton

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

CABINET yesterday approved a framework agreement for a 100 megawatt solar power station in Norton signed between Zimbabwe and Belarus as Zimbabwe continues adding generating capacity.

While large hydro stations have to be on the Zambezi River, although small local ones can and are being set up as well, and while thermal stations are most viable when sited on a coal field, solar stations can be set up anywhere, and Zimbabwe is now seeing a large number of small and medium solar stations being built or planned.

The approval of the framework agreement was announced by Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Sekai Nzenza after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

The framework agreement on the construction of a 100MW station was presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

“The Belarus Solar Power Plant was granted National Project Status in October 2019, and will be undertaken through Zesa Holdings,” Minister Nzenza said.

The agreement between Zimbabwe and Belarus is as a result of the engagement and re-engagement policy thrust by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

In another development, Minister Nzenza said Cabinet considered and approved the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Amendment Bill, which was presented by Minister Ziyambi.

The Bill, said Minister Nzenza, seeks to ensure that the principal law is aligned with the 2013 Constitution, and for compliance with international best practices as provided for by the Paris Principles Governing National Human Rights Institutions.

“The Bill will also provide for the framework for co-operation with other Constitutional Commissions, and for gender equality in the chairpersons of the Commission. The Bill places an obligation on the Commission to refuse to investigate frivolous complaints brought to its attention,” said Minister Nzenza.

This would allow the commission to concentrate its resources on investigating substantive complaints where action may well be needed.

Cabinet had also approved the ratification of the SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of Sentenced Offenders which was presented by Minister Ziyambi.

“The objective of the protocol, which was launched in Dar-es-Salam in August 2019, is to allow for the transfer of sentenced offenders to serve their sentences in their home countries, subject to certain conditions being satisfied. The sentenced offender, on the other hand, must consent to the transfer. The protocol was signed by nine of the 16 SADC Member States,” Minister Nzenza said.

Prisoners considered suitable for transfer and who agree will at least serve their sentences near their homes, and families will find it much easier to turn up on visitors’ day.