Zimparks appoints director-general

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management board has appointed Mr Fulton Upenyu Mangwanya as the new director-general with effect from August 1, 2017 for the next five years.

Mr Mangwanya replaces Mr Edson Chidziya, who left the organisation in 2015.

Mr Geofrey Matipano had been the acting director-general.

In a statement, Zimparks public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo said Mr Mangwanya was a committed and self-motivated, adaptable to evolving technologies and a results-oriented team player. He is a third year PhD student — Faculty of Social Studies Department at the University of Zimbabwe.

He is a holder of MSc in International Relations and BSc Honours Degree in Politics and Administration from the same university.

“Mr Mangwanya was born on January 13, 1967 and is married with five children.

“Mr Mangwanya began his career as a farm manager in the 1980s, before joining the President’s Department in January 1988.

“Due to his hard work, commitment and loyalty to the country, he rose through the ranks to the level of assistant director,” Mr Farawo said.

He worked in the department until his appointment as Zimparks director-general. He served the department with distinction in various sections over the years. Mr Mangwanya is a board member at Air Zimbabwe.

“His appointment is a sure booster to conservation efforts and unlocks value from the country’s abundant wildlife,” Mr Farawo said.

Mr Mangwanya went through a rigorous selection process conducted by a private human resources consultant firm where he came tops.

The board also did its selection process, where he again came first before his name was submitted to the Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who made further consultations before his appointment.