Zambia police warns UPND against holding bush meetings

LUSAKA. – The Zambia Police Service has warned of stern action against United Party for National Development (UPND) members if they continue with their newly-adopted political strategy of holding meetings in the bush.

On Thursday, UPND Northern Province chairman Nathan Ilunga said in a statement that the party is now having its meetings in the bush for fear of being arrested by the police.

But police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview that people should follow the country’s laws when holding meetings to avoid being in conflict with the law.

“Those daring the police by going ahead to hold meetings in the bush may be doing that at their own peril, because we shall not tolerate that,” Ms Katongo said.

She urged the UPND members to do the right thing before they regret their actions of taking the law into their own hands.

Ms Katongo said what qualifies a meeting to be regulated is what people are discussing.She said provisions of the Public Order Act are clear and that it only exempts religious meetings from regulations. – Lusaka Times