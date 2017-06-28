ZACC clears air on AG’s report

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday cleared the air on corruption cases cited by the Auditor-General in the latest audit report, saying the audit pertained to abuses committed by its staff in 2011. ZACC spokesperson Ms Phyllis Chikundura said in a statement yesterday that the commission had since fired the culprits.

In our story yesterday, we erroneously said the AG’s report on ZACC was for the year ended December 31, 2016.

“The accounts being referred to in the article are for 2011 and not 2016,” said Ms Chikundura. “In 2011 indeed the Auditor General unearthed various irregularities.

“The current commission headed by Dr Job Whabira which came into office in March 2016 managed to pick up this anomaly and took steps to rectify this by suspending and subsequently firing the officers responsible.”