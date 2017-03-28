Young architect turns people’s dreams to reality

Ruth Butaumocho Gender Editor

Meeting Christopher Togaraseyi for the first time, he can easily pass for any other guy in the hood.Wearing a baseball cap, matching T-shirt, a pair of Polo jeans with a gold neck chain and cruising in one of those huge convertibles, you can actually mistaken him for one of the nouveau rich kids.

However, Christopher is none of the above.

He is a young architect, who is contributing to Zimbabwe’s architectural excellence by coming up with defining creations that are slowly earning him respect in the sector.

“I love turning people’s dreams into a reality. This is what brings a smile to my face,” he said.

Driving through the affluent northern suburbs of Harare, there are breathtaking structures of various shapes and sizes that are being put up, as people turn their dreams into a reality.

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, some of the residential areas in the northern suburbs now have buildings which are a marvellous concoction of tumbling and irregular granite and other expensive material – all held captive in a resilient dance of weight, light and gravity.

Christopher can lay claim over some of the magnificent designs that have changed the city’s landscape, creating aesthetic and panoramic views.

As a young architect, who has on several occasions worked through the night to complete projects before their deadlines, Christopher attests that architecture is an emotional business.

But beyond the travails of the studio, great buildings engender busts of inspiration, passion, delight and even love.

“In this industry I have learnt that a love song for any type of building material could be best expressed through shape,” he said.

Born 30 years ago in the capital, Christopher has a potent vision which can easily be distinguished in his designs.

This is a passion that he unknowingly nurtured at the age of four, when he would scribble for fun but would still come up with amazing artwork.

“Out of anything, I would come up with more edified and creative drawings, and that’s how I started,” he recalled.

Fortunately, he was able to match his passion for drawing with some of the technical subjects he was studying, particularly Technical Graphics and Building. It was during his secondary school days that Christopher resolved to try his luck in architectural design.

After passing his Advanced Level examinations, Christopher enrolled at the University of St Antonio in the United States, where he studied for a Bachelor of Architectural Technology and Project Management between 2005 and 2008.

During his stay in the US, Chris worked with one of the best architectural firms, where he was part of the team that took part in some of the major projects in that country.

“That is how I got the exposure and a widened perspective of the unique Hollywood architecture, and I told myself that I would come and replicate the same designs back home,” he recalled.

When he returned in 2009, Christopher immediately embarked on several projects, focusing on residential designs.

The response was, however, quite low, owing to the economic challenges bedevilling the country during that time.

He would sometimes spend months without working on a project but Christopher did not despair

His waning fortunes got a boost with the introduction of the multi-currency system.

“I started getting orders from many people, who wanted unique and compelling designs.”

With time, he had built a database of discerning clients, who were keen on making an investment on various projects.

Today, he can afford to marvel at some of the picturesque designs that have become part of the capital, knowingly fully well that his name would go in the annals of history alongside the doyens of architecture.

Despite the economic challenges, what has kept Christopher going is the enthusiasm and excitement that locals show whenever a new design comes on the market.

“Locals love good quality products. Many of our clients are amazed how easy it is to turn their dreams into reality, so they are always phoning, enquiring whenever a new design comes on the market,” he enthused.

Christopher believes his work is sought after by many clients because he integrates new designs with local features, to create unique and competitive designs.

“There are many buildings nowadays that are designed just to be spectacles, just to be a thing that looks extraordinary from a distance, but as you enter, that sense of spectacle doesn’t create that sense of transformative experience in the way that you would want.

“It is for that reason, that I then have to marry two unique ideas to bring out a complete and user friendly design,” he explained.

Parametric designs have also helped Chris to further push his designs on the market.

“I have also taken a stance to push the creative and practical boundaries, while looking at the cost of the project, so that the clients are able to build their dream projects at minimal costs,” he said.

