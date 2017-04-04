We have many questions in life and it is not every question that is answered. The reason why we do not seem to get answers to most questions is not always because answers are not there, but answers we get are not favourable. In as much as we have questions, if answers we get are not preferable, we will continue searching for better answers until we find what pleasures us.

We are going to be talking about wealth creation and you need to understand that wealth is an act of creation. Wealth can be created and it has been created right from the book of Genesis.

God created the heavens, the earth and everything contained within the globe. Before earth was created it was a thought in the mind of God.

A thought always comes before creation, God thought about it and then He created. It is important for all of us to understand that anything that you do not have in life can be created.

The work of creation did not end in the book of Genesis, but that is when it started and it still continues. We are created by the Creator to behave, act and be like Him in the sense of creating. God created everything He created, He finally created us in His image so that we may appear like Him and in His likeness so that we act like Him.

If our Creator is a creative God and then He designs us in that same design, it means we are also capable of creating as well.

What we do not have in life is what we are not willing to create. We are creators because we are like our Father.

Just to think that there was a time when God did not have the earth and He was not poor simply because of what He did not have. Poverty is never determined by what you do not have.

The difference between the rich and the poor is not because of the money that the rich have. It is not money that define the poor and the rich, their difference is in what they value.

Their priorities, perspectives and their view of life, what they consider to be the most important things.

The difference is not in how much they have or do not have, but what they have chosen to place value on. What you choose to value determines whether you are rich or poor.

Whether you have billions of dollars in your account, if money is the most valuable thing you have then you are the poorest person because life is more important than money. If money becomes more important than life it means you can kill for money.

With that mindset you cannot be a blessed person, but a poor person with money. What makes you blessed and rich is the correct definition of life, what you value the most and what you regard to be the most important thing in your life.

If it is money then you are the poorest person, there are so many things that are so valuable than money. “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22:1).

This chapter is not encouraging you to just have a good name and not have money. Have a good name so that it will bring money into your life.

The scripture is not saying if you go for a good name you have to sacrifice money, it is not asking you to choose one, but to prefer a good name first.

The rest of this passage of scripture is talking about creating a brand, a good name. It is because of a good name that will cause money to flow into your life.

A good name has to be preferred than riches but riches cannot be despised though.

Having a good name also depends on your background; what do people surrounding you value?

Do they value money or a good name? In life you can have a good name, but without money no one will be willing to listen to you, it will be a problem again.

The problem is that we are not motivated by our culture to go for the good name because people will never come to your house to celebrate simply because you have had a good name for the past 60 years. A good name is not what people admire, so you would rather go for money because if you have money they will admire you and call you. People would want to associate with you if you have money, but if you just maintain a good name they will never come to you.

It is because of that situation that we end up preferring money above a good name because no one really admires a good name. But, you have to work towards achieving a good name.

Before God created the earth it had already existed in His mind, it was there complete and in existence, but in his mind.

You can never, for once in your entire lifespan, produce or bring out anything that was never found inside of you.

What you give is what you have; every person brings out what is inside of him.

If it is never inside of you it can never be outside of you. The earth was once a thought, God had an idea of earth in His mind.

“Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.” (Proverbs 4:23). You have to guard, protect and secure your heart with all diligence because issues of life flows from it.

There are so many parts of your body that are so delicate, special and important but this scripture in the word of God is encouraging you to protect just one part which is your heart.

How the rest of the body parts are maintained is determined by the condition of your heart.

To Be Continued . . .