UZ exams resume today

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

THE University of Zimbabwe on Tuesday announced lectures and examinations, which had been postponed to next year, were resuming immediately following a call to that effect by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga. Students had staged a demonstration and refused to sit for examinations demanding the resignation of UZ vic chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura. They wanted to know how the former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe obtained a doctorate degree with the UZ in 2014.

Gen Chiwenga then ordered students nationwide to resume studies as a day lost in education would be costly for them. The UZ had advised students that the 2017 end of semester examinations would be conducted from January 8-24 next year. It has since reversed the decision with the registrar Dr Noah Mutongoreni releasing a notice advising all students to resume their studies.

“Consequent to the statement by the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces yesterday, Monday 20th November 2017 during the 8pm prime time news, all students are being advised that examinations have been rescheduled to commence on Thursday 23 November 2017 at 9am, at the current planned venues,” read the statement.

“We are urging all students to observe the directive by the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to be calm and to proceed with their educational programmes as scheduled. “Students in residence should continue their stay in camps.” Dr Mutongoreni advised students on the new dates for examinations.