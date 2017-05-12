US WWII vet gets love letter from wife 72 years later

NEW YORK. – A 96-year-old US World War II sailor has finally received a love letter from his late wife that was penned 72 years ago. The sweet note, postmarked May 1945 and written by a woman named Virginia to her husband Rolf Christofferson, was discovered by Melissa Fahy and her father in a gap under the stairs of their home in Westfield, New Jersey, local media reported yesterday.

Through facebook, Fahy managed to track down Christoffersen’s son in California, who read it back to his emotional father on the sixth anniversary of Virginia’s death.

“I love you Rolf, as I love the warm sun, and that is what you are to my life, the sun about which everything else revolves for me,” wrote the then pregnant woman to Christoffersen who was serving overseas in the Norwegian Navy, and added she was “longing for her sweetheart to come home to Westfield.”

“My time is up now, I must get back to work, but here’s a warm, warm kiss for my sweet Norske and a prayer that you’ll be home with me soon. Until death us do part, Virginia,” she concluded. – Xinhua.