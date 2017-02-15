Unilever in 50pc salary cuts

February 15, 2017 Business

Business Reporter

Unilever Zimbabwe has slashed salaries by 50 percent as part of a restructuring exercise the company has embarked on after it was affected by Government’s move to restrict the imports of some of its products and the challenges with foreign currency payments.

Unilever Zimbabwe is a net importer after it scaled down manufacturing at the country at the start of dollarisation.

However, fast moving consumer goods importations are not on top priority in terms of foreign currency allocation.

Already goods such as Handy Andy, Domestos and Sunlight Liquid are in short supply.

Well-placed sources say the current restructuring exercise is part of the company’s response to Government’s recent import restriction which adversely impacted

its operations and could ultimately result in the company exiting the local market altogether.

Unilever corporate affairs director for Southern Africa Sibonile Dube said the move is in response to the prevailing economic landscape.

“Following a review of our recent performance, Unilever Zimbabwe will be restructuring its operations in response to the prevailing economic landscape which has adversely impacted our business.

“Despite taking many prudent measures to ensure business continuity over the years,

the current economic challenges are such that the company has been compelled to make further strategic interventions to maintain the viability of our business,” said Mrs Dube in an emailed response to The Herald Business.

“It has therefore become necessary to rescale some operations where appropriate as well as rationalise our employee numbers,” she said.

Unilever Zimbabwe has been in the country since 1943.

Mrs Dube said the potential changes have been communicated to all employees and the process is being co-ordinated with employee representatives.

“We remain mindful of the social consequences to employees who will be impacted by this business transformation. Providing the highest degree of support to our employees during this period, remains our utmost priority,” she said.
Related Posts

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    We are living in difficult times,!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

  • #TeamMugabe #TeamBob #TeamAmai

    Civil servants, if you are thinking of going on strike, STOP IT as the Amai President might say.

    Under the God-given leadership of Life President Cde Robert Mugabe and Amai President Dr Grace Mugabe your jobs are safe. Do not allow the utterances of that loose cannon Chinamasa to worry you. Unlike Unilever, there will be no cuts to your jobs or salaries while a Mugabe occupies Chancellor Avenue.

    In return, you must support our President and the heir presumptive Dr Mugabe against those who wish to illegally remove them from office and sack you or cut your salaries in half.

    “Munhu Wese Kuna Amai” – Amai President Dr Grace Mugabe is the People’s choice to succeed Life President Cde Robert Mugabe

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    ZIMASSET

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    I do not agree. Here is a multi-corporate flexing its muscle in order to extend capitalist hegemony. If indeed there is demand of such goods as Domestos, Sunlight Liquid and Handy Andy, why should the company not present a proposal to Government or its bankers in order to get funding to start manufacturing these internally? Why convert the whole corporate into a big tuckshop in the habit of importing and re-selling?

    I think we just need new players to challenge the oligopolistic big-heads and move on as a country. We can not always be on the receiving end just because some people think Mr X or Mrs J should be the next President of this country. Mugabe’s stay in power has done more good than harm to this country, except those who feel they should be shaped well to fit into the capitalist system as workers and not players.

    • Simon Nziramasanga

      Not really comrade.We have lost our currency which was the region’s strongest in the 1980s. Unilever used to get raw materials for their production from local farmers,now there is none. For the record I benefited from Mugabe’s education policies that is why now, I am working as an engineer in RSA, I could possibly be a cattle attender had Mugabe not focused on education.Sadly that is where it ends. Hospitals don’t have money ,it takes time for civil servants to get bonues yet Grace Mugabe can buy rings for millions. I think this is not acceptable surely aand the endless overseas trip:ARE YOU REALLY PROUD.

  • yowe

    Why should they invest locally?? This government wanted to take 51% of the company only a few years ago…Then after that ZESA failed to supply them with electricity and increased the cost of the power. NRZ which provided transport services for bulky raw materials is dead its expensive to produce anything here which can be sold at a reasonable price.. The tax rates and ZIMRA charges are the highest in the region.Then now the company cannot make any payments outside Zimbabwe so even if they invest how do they pay dividends to their international holding company..So you tell me why exactly should invest..Stop being political and think .YOWE!!!!

  • Freedom not just Independence

    Ndiko kunonzi kugutisa manje uku. Ko vanhu varasikirwa nemabasa avo wambovafungawo here? How many Rhodesian companies have left and how many have been replaced by true Zimbabwean companies. This is the Zanu menatlity that has killed our country. Kutaurisa kwewakaguta kuti hanzi nzara chii?

  • Freedom not just Independence

    The problem is not about materials, its the process of turning those materials into finished products that is prohibitively costly in Zim. The cost of production is what needs to be addressed and also the ease of doing business, the ease of trading with other countries, the ease to bank and move money. ZESA, Water, Roads, Taxes, Currency issues, policy issues. All these need to be addressed well, first