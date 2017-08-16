UN frets over shooting of Kenyan protesters

Nairobi. — The United Nations human rights chief says he is concerned about reports that Kenyan security forces used live ammunition against protesters opposing results of the country’s presidential election.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said yesterday that the government has the responsibility to ensure that security forces exercise restraint. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says at least 24 people have been shot dead by police since the August 8 vote.

Zeid is also expressing concern that Kenya’s oversight body for non-governmental organisations has called for the African Centre for Open Governance to be shut down and its directors arrested.

The NGO Coordination Board on Monday claimed it had de-registered the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. — News24.