Tsvangirai still in the woods

October 17, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
Morgan Tsvangirai

Morgan Tsvangirai

Nduduzo Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau
MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday cancelled a meeting of the party’s national standing committee, sparking fresh speculation over his health. Mr Tsvangirai jetted into the country last Friday from South Africa where he had been receiving treatment since September. He was airlifted to the neighbouring country when his health deteriorated. The former Prime Minister, who revealed last year that he was battling cancer of the colon, was expected to make his first public appearance yesterday.

“We were told that the meeting had been cancelled and we will be advised on when it will be held. Naturally, this has sparked fresh speculation on the president’s health amid fears that he is not yet fit to engage in political activities, but we await the next meeting to see for ourselves his state because only a few have seen him since his return,” said an MDC-T official yesterday.

However, MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu said Mr Tsvangirai had a lot of engagements.

“I can confirm that the meeting was cancelled to a later date because he (Mr Tsvangirai) had other commitments. He had other commitments and could not make it to the meeting because it was supposed to start at 10am,” he said.

There has been a lot of speculation within MDC-T over Mr Tsvangirai’s health since he was airlifted to South Africa, with a section of the party calling for the former trade unionist to step down and concentrate on his recovery. MDC-T national executive member Mr Eddie Cross recently revealed that Mr Tsvangirai’s illness is taking a toll on the opposition leader that he may fail to take part in the 2018 elections. In an article titled “Not Fair” published on his blog, Mr Cross wrote that Mr Tsvangirai’s family thinks he no longer has strength to pursue politics.

“Now, just as we expect a wave of support for our 2018 Chakachia (sic) programme, he is suffering from an aggressive form of colon cancer (sic),” wrote Mr Cross.

“He has been struggling with his treatment and the family is concerned that he might not handle the election and subsequently the responsibility of being President of a country in a deep crisis. After a life time of principled struggle, to have it all threatened by a disease in your body. Life can be a bastard at times,” Mr Cross said.
  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    A person given diplomatic immunity cannot be prosecuted in terms of international law. Don`t read and believe what is is said by Afrikaaner activists in SA . Let us just pray for the MDCT leader to recover and play his ordained role as a permanent political opposition leader like his friend in Kenya.

    • Gary WekuZviyambe

      Depends on how the diplomatic immunity was granted baba

    • Trex1

      Diplomatic immunity from what?Was a crime committed that someone had to apply for diplomatic immunity?

  • eliah

    The SA Doctors are evil, how could there have let someone in that state go back home, there are two issues here, either this report is a pack of lies or the doctors were paid to release this guy so that he gives in to the ailment at home, only time will tell.

  • Reason

    Tsvangirai should set a good precedent by resting.There are a lot of capable and healthy cadres in his party to carry the ideology and struggle forward.The more he clings on the more he appears to be a kettle calling the pot black.Wont vote for him this time.

  • eliah

    not on this scandalous report there is plenty to contribute

  • Cde Njelele

    Your understanding of English is grade 7. Anyway Tsvangirai still lives in a government house in Highlands.

  • Joe Blow

    What the hell are you on about?!