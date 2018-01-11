Trump open to US-North Korea talks

Washington. — President Donald Trump is open to talks between the United States and North Korea, while remaining determined to apply “maximum pressure” over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, the White House said Wednesday.

During a phone call with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In, Trump expressed his openness to holding talks with Pyongyang “at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances.”

“The two leaders underscored the importance of continuing the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added in a statement that confirmed a South Korea account of the phone call.

Moon briefed Trump on his government’s talks with a delegation from the North on Tuesday, which resulted in Pyongyang agreeing to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month, both sides said. — AFP.