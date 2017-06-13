TRAGEDY: Seven-storey building collapses in Nairobi

NAIROBI. – A seven-storey building has sunk into its foundation in Kware, Embakasi, Nairobi. The incident occured Monday night, according to police. Most families were evacuated but police say some people may still be trapped in the rubble.

According to the Embakasi police boss, 121 people have been accounted for. Rescue efforts are under way. Joas Nemati, a resident, explained to Nation.co.ke that at 1pm on Monday workers and the caretaker of the building repaired a huge crack on one of the staircases and assured them the house was intact

But at 6pm, Nemati said, his wife called him saying tenants had been ordered to leave immediately as the building was coming down. Police arrived at the scene and assisted in evacuating residents, but a woman and her three children refused to leave.

The whereabouts of the woman and the children remain unknown. Dorothy Aoko, a tenant, was on Tuesday morning looking for her two children, aged 22 and 15, who she claimed might be trapped in the building.

The mother of five said two of her children were in the house having supper when the building came down. The number of missing occupants is yet to be confirmed, the Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter feed.

At 10.30am the excavation work was stopped to allow rescue personnel to check on a trapped survivor who had called for help. Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, during a visit to the scene, said the building was not approved by the county.

Mr Kidero said over 30,000 buildings the city earmarked for demolition are yet to be brought down due to court orders. The country has witnessed similar tragedies in the past. Last year, nearly 50 people died when a building collapsed in Huruma estate, Nairobi. – Daily Nation