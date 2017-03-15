Technologists deficit hurts Zim— minister

March 14, 2017 Local News
Prof Moyo

Midlands Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has produced less than 2 000 technologists since 1980, most of whom have left the country, a development which has contributed to underdevelopment, a senior Government official has said.

Addressing students at Midlands State University on the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics recently, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the country has a deficit of technologists who should steer the country’s industrialisation programme.

Prof Moyo said only 1 889 experts in various technological fields had graduated from the country’s universities since 1980.

“We have an adult literacy level of 92 percent, which means about 7 860 788 people are literate in the country. We have 593 994 people who have attained tertiary education and of these 509 138 had undergraduate degrees by 2012.

“Now, most of these people who attained first degrees were in the fields of arts, commercials and social sciences. Most of these degrees are irrelevant in our society. That is why there is a very high unemployment rate.

“We have produced a paltry 1 889 technologists in the country since 1980, and most of these people left the country,” he said.

Prof Moyo said entrepreneurship courses that most universities have included in their curriculum, making them core modules for all degree programmes, were irrelevant.

“There is no need for universities to have entrepreneurship courses being done by all students. This was reactionary because when the society realised that there was a high rate of unemployment, universities responded by introducing entrepreneurship courses. These are not necessary.

“The country is moving towards industrialisation and science and technical programmes and courses are more relevant in our society. We want people who can proffer solutions to the challenges our communities are facing,” he said.

Prof Moyo said the new schools curriculum which was introduced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was not in tandem with the STEM initiative.

“We have a very strong primary and secondary education system and, we have to applaud the responsible ministry for that. However, the new curriculum is new. What is going to happen is that since we are stematising our higher and tertiary education institutions, most of the high school pupils will not advance to universities or colleges. I do not know what will happen to them, but the moment they realise that their subjects are irrelevant, they will go back to school and do sciences and mathematics,” Prof Moyo said.
  • Murimi

    University of Zimbabwe alone produces on average 200 engineers per year, meaning 2000 engineers in ten years. For 36 years we are in the region of 7000 engineers graduating from UZ. Add to this list those graduated from NUST, Chinhoyi and HIT engineering programmes. Also add those graduating from related faculties whose programmes enable them to work in the technology field e.g. agriculture and science as well as from polytechnics who graduate with diplomas and higher national diplomas in engineering fields enabling them to work as technologists. Indeed we have well over 20 000 technologists in this country who can get the industry working. In any case the actual industrial work is done by artisans and skilled people trained on the job.
    Prof. Moyo politicians (both in ZANU P.F and Opposition) have failed this country because they do not want to give other people a chance to make decisions. They want to make all decisions including those they have no knowledgeable about. In the process they create an environment that makes it extremely difficult for other professionals to function.

    • SIR inini

      If you have bn to the UZ you wld knw that u r lying…i dnt remember a year when there were 200 graduates from engineering.

  • Observer

    Prof. Moyo your new pet project of STEM is a necessary but, obviously, not a sufficient solution. A real education should give equal focus to the arts, humanities, and physical education. Kids prosper best with a broad curriculum that celebrates their various talents, not just a small range of them. I’m sure you prospered because you chose political science not hard sciences. So, please give everyone a chance – STEM or non-STEM, not to condemn those who are not filling your bill today.

  • mpengo

    My conclusion is that you either have a circle of very dumb people or that you think using your behind.

    Even my grandmother understood what investment is.

    Or are those new words you think you have discovered and are looking for an opportunity to use them? You must’ve been living under a rock for decades!…

    …Unless if you’re a 5 year old…in which case I am sorry to have insulted you, and do encourage you to talk to your parents, brothers or older siblings to understand what year this is and to know Zimbabwean history.