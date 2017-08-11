Suicide adulterer not a cop: ZRP

Crime Reporter

A MAN who shot and killed himself in Rusape on Monday after being caught in bed with a married woman is a soldier, not a cop, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has clarified.

The man shot himself with an AK47 rifle on the head, and died instantly. Earlier indications by sources that it was a policeman were, therefore, wrong.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said: “For the record no police officer committed suicide in Rusape on 7 August 2017.

“It is wrong for The Herald to attribute a story, which does not involve any member of the ZRP in the alleged suicide and infidelity incident to the organisation.” “Please may you get your facts correct from the Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations.”