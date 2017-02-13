‘Students should stop cooking for boyfriends’

LUSAKA. — Female students in higher learning institutions should stop cooking meals for their boyfriends because they are in school to learn. Minister of Higher Education Nkundu Luo is disappointed that female students in some higher learning institutions have added extra responsibilities to their academic time-table. Professor Luo, who surprised some students at Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe with her visit to one of the libraries as they were studying, said female students should take their education very seriously.

“What I know is you come to school to learn and not to cook. Anybody who is doing that must stop, pay attention to school,” Prof Luo said. Prof Luo, who shared with the students her brief academic journey, also said Government will not condone lecturers who resort to having relationships with students.

Prof Luo said female students should guard against being lured into relationships by their lecturers. “If there are any lecturers that want you, anyone should pick up the phone and report to me so that I phone your vice chancellor (Racheal Kabeta),” she said, and proceeded to give the students her mobile number after they demanded for it.

Prof Luo, who was accompanied by Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga, Ministry of Higher Education director in the department of vocation education and training Muzano Simumba and Dr Kabeta said students in higher learning institutions should “jack up and take the space”.

The first female professor in Zambia has encouraged female students to aim high and not end at getting degrees. “There is nothing exclusive for men, women can do anything. Boys should stop making girls to cook for you,” she said.

Prof Luo, who also visited Mulungushi University in Kapiri Mposhi and Kabwe Institute of Technology in Kabwe, challenged women to show that they are capable of doing many things in different spheres of life.

And in Kitwe, Mwila Ntambi reports that Prof Luo has directed management at the Copperbelt University (CBU) to come up with a programme for students to participate in cleaning their hostels and surroundings at least once a month.

Speaking to journalists after she toured CBU Riverside campus in Kitwe yesterday, Prof Luo said she was disappointed with the way students were keeping their hostels. She said the hanging litter bins and clothes on walls gave a bad impression about CBU especially to first-time visitors at the institution. — Lusaka Times.