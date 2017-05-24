Shot in arm for Chiredzi irrigation scheme

Tawanda Mangoma in CHIREDZI

A non-governmental organisation has availed $120 000 towards the refurbishment of Manjinje Irrigation Scheme, which has been defunct for almost 10 years. Southern Alliance for Indigenous Resources (SAFIRE) facilitated the installation of modern solar powered irrigation equipment and security systems at the irrigation scheme.

Chiredzi District Administrator Mr Ndeya Nyede said in an interview that the refurbishment of the scheme would go a long way in alleviating hunger in the area.

“Manjinje Irrigation Scheme succumbed to vandalism some years back and we have been looking for partners to help the community to revitalise this 60-hectare scheme, which directly benefits more than 300 households,” he said.

“As a district, we are very happy that one integral component which uplifts lives of the people of Chiredzi South has been refurbished.”

Mr Nyede challenged the community to safeguard the investment, while fully utilising the facility.

“As a district, we continue to urge beneficiaries of projects such as this to safeguard this type of investment,” he said. “Its very rare to get a partner who would just pump huge sums of money on a single project which they know would not be looked after well.”

SAFIRE Projects Field Officer Mr Elliot Mukoko said they reacted to calls made by the community to have the scheme viable once again.

He said their aim was to uplift the lives of rural communities, hence their decision to embark on such a project which directly benefited villagers.

“To start with, we purchased 180 solar panels and three water pumps each with a 15hp capacity,” said Mr Mukoko. “We also purchased strong fencing materials since the area is infested with wild animals.

“Two additional boreholes were sunk to enhance efficient supply of water to the overnight storage dam.”

Chiredzi South Member of Parliament Retired Brigadier General Kalisto Gwanetsa said the completion of repairs at the irrigation scheme added to more success to his constituency, following the refurbishment of Chilonga Irrigation Scheme last year.

“This is another success story for Chiredzi South,” he said. “Last year, Chilonga Irrigation Scheme was repaired after having been utilised 12 years ago.

“Now its Manjinje, its up to the community to utilise this facility, which has no electricity bill since water is pumped by solar energy.”

The revival of irrigation schemes in Chiredzi will go a long way in enhancing household food security, as the district receives poor rains almost every year.