Review ties with KPMG, minister urges SA govt

CAPE TOWN. — South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba last Friday expressed deep concern over unethical practices surrounding KPMG and urged government departments to review relations with the international auditing firm.

All government departments and their entities must consider reviewing their work programs with KPMG to ensure that their audit processes have not been compromised in any way, and to take appropriate steps if it has been compromised, Gigaba said.

In this regard, the government should explore possible regulations for both the public and private sector in an effort to ensure and preserve the integrity and good governance in the audit fraternity, the minister said.

This move will not only ensure that companies diversify their audit options but also build in a peer review oversight mechanism, said Gigaba. “It cannot be in the interest of good governance to have one audit firm auditing a company perpetually,” he added.KPMG has been under fire for immoral and unethical auditing practices in South Africa. Last Friday KPMG withdrew its report into the so-called “rogue unit” in the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

The report, which cost SARS 23 million rand (about $1.8 million), delved into the legality of an elite crime investigative unit within SARS in 2007. The report found irregularities in the establishment of the unit accused of spying on taxpapers, including VIPs, through illegal intelligence gathering.

KPMG admitted that its report on SARS lacked sufficient evidence to conclude findings of a “rogue unit” and offered to repay the 23-million-rand fee it received from SARS.

The report was partly instrumental in the downfall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was accused of knowing and endorsing the “rogue unit” when he was SARS Commissioner between 1999 and 2009. Allegations around the unit’s work led to Gordhan being criminally charged. However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) eventually declined to prosecute Gordhan.

“The developments over the past week surrounding KPMG have reaffirmed our position that there must be mandatory rotation of audit firms,” Gigaba said.

KPMG’s practices have created a bad image and have undermined the reputation of good governance and audit independence in one of the key sectors and institutions in South Africa’s economy, Gigaba said.

Recent developments further highlight the risks posed by market dominance and concentration of a few firms in key industries and offer yet another opportunity for introspections and reforms, the minister said. He called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to open up the sector to more players for a more de-concentrated and transformed audit sector.

“We should all join hands in rooting out bad elements that undermine the optimal functioning of our promising economy and its globally reputable institutions,” Gigaba said.

It is therefore warranted and critical that the relevant law enforcements and bodies such as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) look into this matter to identify and sanction those responsible for any wrong-doing, said Gigaba.

KPMG is also suspected of being associated with the controversial Indian Gupta family which is accused of exerting undue influence over President Jacob Zuma in the appointment of cabinet ministers and the awarding of lucrative contracts with state-owned enterprises, known as “state capture.”

KPMG’s announcement to withdraw the “rogue unit” report came after the conclusion of the company’s investigation into its alleged ties with the Guptas and the handling of the family’s accounts in Johannesburg.

Some of KPMG’s senior officials have resigned over the scandal. — Xinhua