RBZ, civil servants strike salary deal

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has agreed to allow civil servants a once-off $300 withdrawal of their salaries to minimise bank charges and transport costs. Civil servants’ representatives under the banner of the Apex Council on Wednesday met RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya and argued that they were losing productive time in bank queues and a lot of money by withdrawing their salaries in tranches.

According to Apex council chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander, Dr Mangudya later met with banks which agreed to implement the request. The RBZ last month set the withdrawal limit at $100 per day and $300 per week, but most banks are failing to comply with the directive.

Most banks have instead continued giving depositors their money in tranches, resulting in the resurfacing of queues despite the injection of bond notes worth about $73 million by RBZ.

Speaking after meeting Dr Mangudya, Mrs Alexander said their income was being eroded by exorbitant bank charges and transport costs. “We met with the RBZ Governor and requested for a withdrawal limit of $300 for civil servants which will be dispensed in one transaction, commencing this month,” she said.

“We saw this move as a way of decongesting banking halls whilst simultaneously enhancing effective service delivery and productivity through minimising the precious working time spent at the bank. While the withdrawal limit should officially be $300, most banks are still lagging behind and all we have seen are queues on a daily basis.”

Mrs Alexander said she had been informed that banks had agreed to take on board their request. “We appreciate the positive response we received from the governor to give this facility to State workers,” she said.

“l am also informed that the governor subsequently met with the banks and they have agreed to implement this positive move.”

She added: “Apex Council believes that this welcome development together with the measures such as the use of plastic money will certainly see a decline in long queues as well as allow people to concentrate on their work. We also urge civil servants not to be abused by unscrupulous individuals who would wish to use civil servants account as conduits for their transactions.”

Asked if they had deliberated on their 2016 annual bonuses with Dr Mangudya, Mrs Alexander said: “We touched on the issue generally but the actual position would be known when we meet with him, Ministers (Prisca) Mupfumira (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare) and Patrick Chinamasa (Finance and Economic Development) next Wednesday.”

Minister Mupfumira yesterday confirmed next week’s meeting. “We are meeting with the workers on Wednesday and those two parties, Minister Chinamasa and Dr Mangudya will be present so that we give the workers the actual position. The meeting will map the way forward.”

While Government is yet to announce the modalities on the payment of bonuses, indications are that payment of the 13th cheque would be staggered as was the case last year. Some civil servants got their 2015 bonuses mid-last year.