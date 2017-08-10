Rabble-rousers warned

Mutare Bureau

POLICE in Manicaland are prepared to deal with all public disorder situations as demanded by the law.

Speaking at the Client Service Charter re-launch at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera yesterday, Officer Commanding Manicaland Province Senior Assistant Commissioner Dorothy Kupara said: “Today, we again commit ourselves to attend to all public order and disorder situations as demanded by the law.

“We commit ourselves to promptly attend to and professionally handle all public disorder situations.

“We will reduce fear of crime through increased patrols in both urban and rural areas. We will increase police visibility during the day and also during the nights.”

She added: “We will continue to uphold our constitutional mandate and ensure a safe investment and business environment is created and sustained in our province.”

Asst Comm Kupara’s sentiments come at a time when political temperatures are boiling up, with sporadic cases of violence especially involving the opposition MDC-T being reported across the country.

She said as police discharge their duties, they would remain committed to their work.

“We will remain accountable and responsible for our actions and will always strive to perform our duties as per your expectations. Where need be, we can give detailed explanation and clarification of facts. We will at all times maintain a dignified personality in our operations.

“We will maintain our professionalism as we competently and skilfully perform our duties. We will expect all our police officers to be helpful, cheerful and respectful at all times,” she said.

Asst Comm Kupara said crime management was a shared responsibility where members of the community are expected to play an active role.

“Let us work together to prevent crime. Let us report all crimes committed and let us share all important information about crimes within our communities.

“Let us help each other in accounting for all criminals within our communities. Remember anyone can be a victim of crime. Criminals must be exposed.”

She added: “Fighting crime is ZRP’s constitutional mandate. We will continue to fight against those who steal our livestock, our property, our crops and all those who abuse women and children. They must be brought to book.”

Turning to traffic accidents, Asst Comm Kupara said they would be paying more attention to unlicensed drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and speeding drivers.

“Road traffic accidents have claimed many precious lives. We have lost our loved ones, our breadwinners, the country’s workforce, and all this is through the negligent disregard of our laws by motorists and other road users.

“As police, we commit ourselves to ensuring that traffic accidents are reduced, paying more attention to unlicensed drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and all those who speed on our roads,” said Asst Comm Kupara.