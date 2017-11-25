Putin congratulates President Mnangagwa

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to President Mnangagwa for his inauguration as Head of State and Government.

“The Russian-Zimbabwean relations are traditionally friendly. I am confident that they will further develop in all spheres for the benefit of our peoples and nations, in the interests of strengthening peace, security and stability in the African continent. I wish you good health and success in Your highly responsible activity as the Head of State,” said President Putin.

sadc Secretariat yesterday also weighed in and congratulated President Mnangagwa for his inauguration as Head of State and Government and paid tribute to Harare over the peaceful way that power was transferred from former President Cde Robert Mugabe to the new incumbent.

In a statement yesterday, sadc Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax said the regional bloc looked forward to continuing a strong working relationship with the Government of Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

The statement follows the swearing-in of President Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday as the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Zimbabweans have placed their trust in President Mnangagwa and are looking forward to his leadership in upholding the tenets of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, in which they have committed themselves to building “a united, just and prosperous nation, founded on values of transparency, equality, freedom, fairness, honesty and the dignity of hard work.”

“Today’s inauguration is significant for the people of Zimbabwe. sadc welcomes the reassuring message President Mnangagwa delivered to Zimbabweans on his arrival in Zimbabwe on 22nd November 2017, in which he promised to lead the nation into a “new and unfolding democracy”, underscoring the need for unity among all Zimbabweans in growing the economy and ensuring peace and prosperity in their country,” said Dr Tax.

She said Zimbabwe had been very instrumental in steering sadc’s regional cooperation, development and integration agenda, especially in 2015, spearheaded by its former leader Cde Mugabe.

“As the President embarks on new responsibilities and faces the challenges that lie ahead, the sadc Secretariat wishes to assure the President of the unflinching commitment to work with; and serve the President, his Government and the people of Zimbabwe. We welcome His Excellency President Mnangagwa, and we look forward to His Excellency’s contributions in promoting regional cooperation, and sadc development and integration agenda,” said Dr Tax.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation Supporters Association (zinalisa) president, Mr Collins Chipare, paid tribute to President Mnangagwa.