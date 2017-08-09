President scoffs at opposition coalition

August 9, 2017 Local News
Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo captured this heart-warming encounter when five-year-old Munaishe Dawn Mano met President Mugabe for the first time. Her mother, Mrs Rebecca Mano is the Third Secretary at Zimbabwe’s Embassy in Iran, and she — along with other diplomatic staff — were joining President Mugabe for dinner in Tehran on Monday night

From Mabasa Sasa in TEHRAN, Iran
The Presidential Youth Interface Meetings are a huge seal of approval on the work the ruling Zanu-PF is doing to empower Zimbabweans, President Mugabe has said.

Addressing guests at a dinner hosted by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Iran, Nicholas Kitikiti, President Mugabe said he and his party were not troubled by the recent formation of an opposition “coalition” ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

“We may have bits and pieces, lots of bits and pieces that call themselves parties, trying to come together. “And I have said in the past, they don’t have any record, any record of their having been fighters anywhere.

“Political zeroes. I have said it does not matter how many zeroes you try to put together, they never constitute a unit; they remain zeroes.

“But the party is there, the two parties (Zanu and Zapu) that can demonstrate by showing the graves, remains of those who perished in the struggle. This is what continues to bring the people to us.”

The President went on: “They (the opposition) will never ever succeed as long as the party continues to be united. And I’m glad that is the situation.’’

The opposition coalition dubbed MDC-Alliance brings together fringe political parties like the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube, the People’s Democratic Party of Mr Tendai Biti, the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats of Mathias Guchutu, Transform Zimbabwe of one Jacob Ngarivhume, Zim-PF led by former Amabassador to Mozambique Agrippa Mutambara and Zanu Ndonga, all of which have never commanded any significant following.

The coalition has since divided the MDC-T with the divisions manifesting in violent clashes witnessed at the party offices in Bulawayo where party vice president Thokozani Khupe had to be hospitalised after being brutally assaulted by pro-Tsvangirai thugs over her opposition to the coalition.

“That’s why you can read, if you have any newspapers or listen to the radio or watch television, or you get some information from the embassy the huge rallies that we are holding, ‘’ President Mugabe said.

“The youth, our youth, very dynamic, are organising these rallies where we have thousands upon thousands of people coming. Some walking long distances to interface with the President and other leaders.

“They call them interface meetings. These started with that long march, the Million-Man March and it is the birth of these interface provincial meetings.

“Huge ones; your parents, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, are the ones coming to stamp, to give a stamp, the people’s stamp, not to my name, but to the struggle I and others lead. And I thank them for it.”

The President was in Iran for the second-term inauguration of President Hassan Rouhani.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba among other senior Government officials.
  • Mugabeism

    The Youths pledge to defend you, Sir, your Presidency, and your legacy. We pledge to defend your chosen successor in whom you shall entrust your legacy.

    When her name is announced by His Excellency and confirmed by a party congress all members of ZANU-PF will be required to pledge their undying support for her.

    Anyone who doesn’t pledge to support the President’s chosen successor will be considered to have expelled themselves from the revolutionary party.

    Anyone who supports any other candidate to succeed the President will be considered to have expelled themselves from the revolutionary party.

  • Reuben Mukondiwa

    Haaaa go to hell Mugabe….Whether mukashoropodza Opposition sei or mukataura zvakaita sei,hatimire kuitsigira.Pasi neZanu Pf

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    When Mukadota used to advertise Surf he told us the virtues of this product. It’s qualities that made it outstanding, etc. We all could see the results. Hembe dzainyatsochena. He never wasted his breath saying the reason you must buy Surf is because Cold Power is bad. You Mr. Nugabe your brand is garbage. For 37yrs you have given us chimugondhiya chisingachenese hembe. So stop telling us which product to buy simply because you own and control the advertising media. Just shove it up your shrivelled mouth. It could use a washing. We are not fools.