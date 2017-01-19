‘President Mugabe ordained for life’

Lloyd Gumbo in BIKITA—

A leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect, Madzibaba Benjman, has reiterated that President Mugabe would be life President of Zimbabwe as prophesied by Mudzidzi Wimbo many years ago.

zanu-pf secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo also insisted that President Mugabe would be the revolutionary party’s candidate, while those who harbour ambitions to represent zanu-pf at next year’s elections would have to wait for the party’s congress in 2019 to contest and get a ticket to represent zanu-pf in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Madzibaba Benjman and Cde Chombo made these remarks at a star rally in support of zanu-pf candidate for the Bikita West by-election, Cde Beauty Chabaya, at Gwindingwi High School near Nyika Growth Point yesterday.

Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko addressed the rally that drew thousands of zanu-pf supporters from the constituency, leaders from Masvingo Province and other provinces.

Madzibaba Benjman said all the opposition parties were wasting time contesting President Mugabe as he would never lose.

“President Mugabe was prophesied by an angel of God to lead the country until his death,” said Madzibaba Benjman.

“Therefore there is no need for you to waste the country’s resources campaigning, leave him to lead. No one will remove him.”

Introducing Acting President Mphoko, Cde Chombo said Madzibaba Benjman’s words were in sync with the zanu-pf position that President Mugabe would represent the party.’

“As zanu-pf, the person we elected as our leader at the last congress is our party candidate for 2018. President Mugabe is our candidate.

“Whoever wants to stand as our party candidate can wait and challenge at the 2019 congress for the elections in 2023,” said Cde Chombo.

Zanu-PF national political commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere hailed Masvingo province for their unity on issues they would have agreed on.

“Even when Vice President Mnangagwa came here, people came in their numbers. I have learnt that people of Masvingo, when they agree on something, they move in one direction. We have no doubt that we will win the by-election.

“We had so many people contesting (party primary elections) but people voted for Cde Chabaya and all the candidates have agreed to support her.”

He said no opposition party, including former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru’s party could win an election against the Zanu-PF machinery.

The rally was attended by Cabinet Ministers and Politburo members among them, Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Shuvai Mahofa, Minister of State for Liaising in Psychomotor Activities in Education Josaya Hungwe, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made, Deputy Ministers of Lands and Resettlement Berita Chikwama, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development responsible for Livestock Davis Marapira, Matthew Tongofa (Youth, Indigenisation and Irrigation Development) and Zanu-PF chief whip, Cde Lovemore Matuke.

Also in attendance was Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga and legislators from other constituencies in the province.

Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Manicaland party leaderships as well as MPs from these provinces were also in attendance.