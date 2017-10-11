President Mugabe delivered on promises: Mandiwanzira

Herald Reporter

President Mugabe remains the best foot forward for Zanu-PF and the country ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections as he has stood by the people through his policies, Nyanga South National Assembly member Cde Supa Mandiwanzira has said. Addressing a rally in Mapako, Nyanga South, after donating building material for the construction of Mapako Clinic recently, Cde Mandiwanzira said President Mugabe had delivered on his promises since 1980.

“President Mugabe has been very consistent in his policies and the bumper harvest we are witnessing is as a result of his leadership. There is no time you can say President Mugabe misled us. He has made all his promises in the entire journey as our leader,” said Cde Mandiwanzira. He urged villagers to register to vote during the biometric voter registration exercise currently underway.

President Mugabe is Zanu-PF’s presidential candidate in next year’s harmonised elections. Cde Mandiwanzira, who is also the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, said people should work together regardless of political affiliation. “Development knows no political party and it is important that we work together as traditional leaders, political leaders, the community and everyone involved to make the constituency and the country great,” he said.

“If we build clinics like this, it will not serve only Zanu-PF supporters or MDC supporters, it will serve everyone in this community. The same when we rehabilitate roads in this community like what we are doing, the roads will serve everyone so let us work together,” he said. He castigated donors who only emerge towards elections.

“I pledged to help in the construction of the clinic and some felt it was an empty campaign statement. l have worked on this clinic and l am delivering what l promised and not what l will do after elections. I told you that if I fail to deliver on this one, do not entertain me. Here l am and I am glad to say we have finished the clinic together,” he said. Cde Mandiwanzira has also constructed a clinic in the Bende area.