‘POSA in sync with Constitution’

Thandeka Moyo Bulawayo Bureau

Government has no plans to amend the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) as it is in line with the Constitution.

Speaking during a public lecture at Ntabazinduna Prisons’ Training College last week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said as far as Government was concerned, POSA was perfect.

“The amendment of POSA depends on what people may want amended,” she said. “It has been amended several times and right now I believe it is in harmony with the Constitution.

“People are free to let us know if there are certain elements that they think must be amended and we will gladly consider their suggestions.”

Mrs Mabhiza said the Ministry of Home Affairs was also happy with provisions of the Act.

“So far, the Ministry of Home Affairs is the responsible ministry for POSA and they have aligned POSA with the Constitution,” she said.

Mrs Mabhiza took time to warn prison recruits not to violate the rights of prisoners.

“The main reason why I was here was to unpack the Constitution with the recruits and remind them that even as security officers, they are still bound by the Constitution like every citizen of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“Gone are the days when prisoners were treated in an inhumane manner. Prison officers must be familiar with Sections 50 and 70 of the Constitution which spell out the rights that prisoners have.

“They must also remember that infringing on any of these rights makes them liable to lawsuits or arrest as they can be charged in their personal capacities.”

Mrs Mabhiza said her ministry was on a drive to explain constitutional provisions to those in the security sector.

“We have been training police officers and this is the first time to share constitutional provisions with prison recruits,” she said. “Each of them was given a copy which they can refer to during the tenure of their duty.”