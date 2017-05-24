Police to rein in errant motorists

Crime Reporter—

Police have beefed up surveillance in Harare following an increase in cases of errant motorists engaging in drag racing, especially at night. In a statement yesterday, police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba warned motorists involved in such acts that they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law.

“The ZRP has received reports of a group of motorists who are engaging in drag racing in Harare Central Business District, especially during weekends,” she said.

“It should be noted that drag racing on public roads is an offence and such motorists are being warned against engaging in such acts which endanger public safety and flout road rules and regulations.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the police will not hesitate to arrest such errant motorists.

“Anyone found engaging in acts which pose danger to members of the public on the roads will certainly be arrested and taken to court to face justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, police said they had noted with concern that commuter omnibus operators were employing drivers without the mandatory documents.

“Police have also observed that some commuter omnibus operators have a tendency of permitting unlicensed drivers to drive their vehicles against regulations pertaining to Passenger Service Vehicles,” she said.

“Please, be reminded that Passenger Service Vehicle drivers should be above the age of 25 years, with five years of driving experience, a valid re-test and defensive driving competence certificate and should be medically certified.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said it was an offence to allow unlicenced drivers on the roads.

“The ZRP has stepped up surveillance on the Central Business District activities and feeder roads to ensure that culprits are dealt with decisively,” she said.

Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (Ghaco) chairman Mr Cosmas Mbonjani urged operators to abide by the law and to ensure that they employed drivers with the required documents.

“We are also working with VID to ensure that all drivers who are due for retest are given priority at depots.

“This will ensure there is also no shortage of qualified drivers while we, at the same time, preserve lives,” he said.

“However, the challenge we face is that there are operators who thrive on non-compliance. They view a police ticket issued once a day as a passport to non-compliance for the rest of the day.”

Mr Mbonjani urged police to be ruthless with drivers without adequate papers.