Performance contracts for council heads

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Government has introduced a performance management system for urban local authorities, which will require every employee to have an approved workplan which is in line with the council budget. The system, which was designed as part of Government measures to enhance service delivery to ratepayers and citizens, will result in the establishment of appraisal panels for each council comprising an official from the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing ministry, a local Public Service Commission inspector and a town clerk or secretary.

According to Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Circular No. LA22, which was written to town clerks/secretaries, performance contracts will also be crafted for each head of department.

The workplan and performance agreements should be reviewed twice a year to ensure that constant performance feedback is given to employees and adjustments can be made to suit the prevailing situation.

The circular was written to all town clerks/secretaries of urban local authorities by the ministry’s permanent secretary Engineer George Mlilo.

“Government introduced Integrated Results Based management to local authorities in 2008 and has gradually been expanding its coverage culminating in the introduction of Performance Management contracts for town clerks/secretaries in 2014,” reads the circular.

“The submission of budget- related performance contracts for town clerks and secretaries has been a stipulation for the last two years, but to date no objective appraisal has been possible as the appraising of a professional by a political body often leads to conflict.”

Eng Mlilo told local authorities that discussions on a possible solution were undertaken with the Office of the President and Cabinet and the Town Clerk’s Forum to establish a system that will see the professional appraisal of town clerks/secretaries’ performance, thereby making the exercise meaningful.

He said it was agreed that in October each year, every council employee will have an approved workplan which is in line with the council budget.

“The workplan of town clerk/secretary will be converted into a performance contract and included as part of the council budget submission in November each year,” reads the circular.

“The appraisal of the town clerk will precede the appraisal of heads of department and will take place in November each year.”

The shift to contracts was mooted after reckoning that management systems in local authorities needed to be revamped to enhance effectiveness and realise the aspirations of the citizenry as most residents had lost confidence in local government institutions.

Meanwhile, Harare City Council has crafted an investment policy for the city aimed at creating an enabling business environment and making the city an attractive investment destination.

The investment policy has been developed in response to the demands of the Ease of Doing Business concept, as well as the Rapid Results Initiative being implemented by the city.

According to the recent minutes of the Finance and Development Committee, Acting Town Clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube told councillors that the policy was a mechanism towards mobilisation of private investments opportunities that support economic growth and sustainable development in the city.

“The Acting Town Clerk (Mrs Ncube) also reported that the extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including the private sector and Government had been undertaken under the Ease of Doing Business reform agenda,” read the minutes.

The policy is also meant to harmonise with and implement the National Investment Policy at local government level and to ensure sustainable and responsible investment.

The committee was further informed that the city would encourage investors to participate in joint ventures as described in the Joint Ventures Act.

Mrs Ncube told councillors that the key areas of attracting investment were on advanced value addition to agricultural and mining outputs, hi-tech, manufacturing of Information Communication Technology gadget components or projects advancing the digital economy, as well as projects which resolve infrastructure deficit, particularly innovative road networks and public housing solutions.

The committee was further informed that the city would encourage investors to participate in joint ventures as described in the Joint Ventures Act.