Pep wants Messi

MANCHESTER. — Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi this summer to spearhead his rebuilding of Manchester City.

And a deal to bring five times World Player of the Year Messi (29) to the Etihad Stadium might not as far fetched as it seems.

Messi is out of contract at the end of next season and is struggling to agree a new set of terms which could lead to his departure from the club this summer.

Barca can only spend 70 per cent of their income on wages and have given new deals to a number of players including Luis Suárez and Neymar.

And they are bulking at the £650 000 a week demands of Messi who earns almost £20 million a year close to £400 000 a week after tax.

Talks have been dragging on for the last year without any agreement and Manchester City bosses are confident that Barca might be prepared to do business.

Guardiola is preparing for a mass clear out of players this summer with as many as 18 members of their squad at risk of being axed. — The Daily Express.