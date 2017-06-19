Pawadyira questions Chitungwiza organogram

Lovemore Meya Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality crafted an organogram to suit management’s selfish interests instead of delivering service to residents, the caretaker commission running the affairs of the local authority has said. The commission said there was a possibility that council bosses deliberately crafted the organogram to personally benefit from the network.

This came to light when the commission discovered that the organogram had many loopholes that could have enabled management to abuse funds. In an interview recently, caretaker commission chairperson Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira, said the state of affairs at the council was shambolic.

“The present organogram has a lot of questions that need to be addressed and I am told historic reasons why certain anomalies have persisted,” said Mr Pawadyira.

“There are glaring examples where functions had been shifted around from one department to another with no apparent logic behind it or to support it. The current organogram does not serve the purpose of the organisation because there are people or posts which are there, wrongly graded, wrongly allocated departments and some are totally absent that should be there, so we want to address that issue.”

Mr Pawadyira said their aim as a commission was to bring sanity to the ailing local authority.

“We want to come out with an organogram that talk to the situation on the ground, which deals with the current requirements for this local authority to deliver on the promise of service delivery,” he said.

“We want those posts that are in line with today’s demands to be identified and appropriate job descriptions to be written for each and every department.”

Mr Pawadyira said the organogram should be transparent and include everyone at the local authority.

“When I say the organogram, I am talking from the top, all the way to the menial worker, everyone must be captured in it.”