Pair nabbed over 39 diamond pieces

Abel Zhakata Mutare Bureau

TWO suspected illegal diamond dealers were arrested on Wednesday while in possession of 39 pieces of the precious stones.

Ndangariro Mukari (33) of house number 12522 Caleb Mpofu Drive, Norton and Tambudzai Chitema (31) of Chikara Village in Marange appeared before Mr Innocent Bepura yesterday for contravening the Precious Stones Trade Act.

They were asked not to plead and were granted $50 bail each. The matter was adjourned to August 24 as the State awaits a report from an assayer to ascertain the value of the gems.

Prosecuting, Mr Fletcher Karombe told the court that the suspects were ambushed by detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit on Wednesday.

“On the day in question, Detective Sergeant Magune received information to the effect that the suspects were in possession of diamonds,” said Mr Karombe.

“A team comprising Detective Assistant Inspector Mpofu, Detectives Sergeant Magune and Detective Sergeant Mucharuona reacted to the tip-off and intercepted the accused persons who were driving in a Honda Fit (Registration Number AEL 0393).” Mukari was driving the vehicle, while Chitema was seated on the front passenger seat.

“The detectives introduced themselves to the accused persons and informed them of their intentions, which involved the need to conduct a search in the vehicle.

“A search was conducted and a total of 39 pieces of diamonds that were packed in a plastic container were recovered from the dashboard compartment.

“The suspects were asked to produce any permit or licence, which authorised them to possess diamonds, but they failed. They were arrested and taken to Mutare Central Police Station.”