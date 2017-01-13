New high mobile tariffs suspended

January 13, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Government has suspended mobile data tariff increases with immediate effect following an outcry from mobile phone users.

Government also ordered the companies to reimburse affected customers.

In a statement last night Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said the decision was arrived at after noting the high increases in tariffs.

“In the last few minutes, I have conversed with the Potraz chairman and with the kind permission of the Acting Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Cde Prisca Mupfumira, I have directed an immediate suspension of the tariff increases that were effected two days ago, to the dismay of many mobile phone users.

“I have been told that the new prices were actually proposed by the mobile operators to the regulator. While it is conceivable that the price of data may go up, the margin by which the prices have gone up is shockingly high and can only reflect insensitivity to fellow Zimbabweans and gluttonous corporate greed.”

Potraz told mobile operators to set the floor price for traditional voice services at 12c per minute while the floor price for data was set at 2c per megabyte.

A floor price is a minimum effective tariff chargeable per minute of voice calls and per megabyte of data.

Econet Wireless had advertised that the cheapest bundle of data (5MB on a standard connection plus another 5MB available on WiFi) would have cost 50 cents.

$1 would buy 10MB plus the bonus 10MB on WiFi and the highest amount of data one would get (2.5MB plus 2.5GB bonus on WiFi) would have cost $50 according to the new Econet tariffs.

The cheapest bundle had been set at 50 cents and would come with 10MB of data plus a 10MB bonus. Subscribers used to pay $2.50 for a month’s access of data bundles but had been the new charge for 80MB plus an extra 80MB on WiFi, according to a published list by Econet.

He said the Internet was now a key driver of economic growth – innovation, entrepreneurship and government service delivery, adding that its access was at the centre of all development.

“It therefore follows that it must be accessible — physically and financially. I share and sympathise with concerns expressed by a multitude of Zimbabwean Internet users that the recently effected data prices are unparalleled and extortionist.

“Unreasonable data prices, especially in a high literacy country like ours, undermine our huge investments in human capital, broadband infrastructure and the ability to attract investment.

“My ministry’s Innovation Fund initiative, which has raised more than $6 million to date, is premised on affordable broadband and growth opportunities in on-line enterprises in Zimbabwe and beyond.”

He said on the occasion of the official opening of the Chikato Community Information Centre in Masvingo last month, President Mugabe, spoke passionately about his desire to bring marginalised communities, especially in rural areas, onto the information superhighway.

Minister Mandiwanzira said this on its own was instructive that broadband access should be affordable.

“Given the astronomical rates that have been charged over the last two days, it may be necessary and morally correct to get the concerned mobile networks to refund their subscribers.

“This shall be on the agenda when I undertake a comprehensive review of the developments of the last two days on the first day of my return from leave on January the 30th,” he said. “Let me take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans, a happy and stress-free new year.”

The new tariffs on Zimbabweans’ mobile communications during their day-to-day transactions had the potential to dampen business.
  • http://masimbamusodza.co.uk Masimba Musodza

    Why not leave these tariffs to market forces?

  • Barry

    Communication is the key to progress and success ….beware of those that surround u and have a vested interest in these high charging companies ,therefore not wanting to support reduce in hikes .

  • john

    We do need to control social media in this there is no question.
    Where people promote false stories that cost the public concern/ loss of money they should be prosecuted and jailed for terrorism or economic sabotage. This should include journalists as well, why should they not share freedom of expression – if the public are angry should this not be expressed against them- prove what you write or go to jail, its that simple. This will promote peace.

  • Tinovaziva

    Well played Zanu PF this was a devastating blow to Strive’s rumoured political aspirations in 2018 and Econet’s public image

  • Concerned Citizen

    Mr Minister Mandiwanzira please show us show us how serious you are by getting rid of the Portraz Board and facilitating replacement with people with a conscience and functional reasoning capacity

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    Supa is playing to the gallery here, surely, how does he justify this dictatorship? Getting Portraz and the mobile operators to meet on this takes half a day, they can consult again, and then issue a press statement. The issue of services being expensive is a fact, but what pushes them up?Is it not time regulator charges be reviwed downwards..The RBZ moved on RTGS charges, they came down from 10 to 5, because the RBZ agreed to take less per transactiin, this is the direction Portraz needs to take.

    The Minister need be reminded that it is Portraz that is always meddlibg, and specifically targeting Econet for unfair treatment.

    The Head of Portraz should also step down at once…

  • Venda

    ah! which Zimbabwe is this- where public outcry results in action from government?? Wow-