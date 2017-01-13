National team to receive AFCON kit today

Sports Reporter—

THE Warriors are set to receive the kit they will use at the 2017 Nations Cup finals today from their partner Mafro Sports.

The consignment will be delivered to the Warriors in Gabon by the leader of Mafro Sports.

The kit is expected to be unveiled to the team today in Franceville ahead of the first game against Algeria on Sunday.

Yesterday, the Mafro Sports representative in Zimbabwe, Francis Xavier Chitanda, told The Herald that everything was on course and the team would be properly kitted by the time they engage in their first match.

“The ZIFA deal was delayed from the onset, from signing the deal, so delivery was going to be delayed as well.

“The playing kits are in transit with Mafro director Mahmoud Gomda going there in person to hand them to the Warriors.

“The kits left the factory in Thailand on January 12 and they are not on DHL but in the plane with the director and he arrives January 13 (today).

“All the customs clearing processes in Gabon have been already agreed with the CAF local organising committee, ZIFA and Mafro. So there won’t be any customs issues to cause delays,” said Chitanda.

The kits will also arrive at the same time as the tracksuit tops that were sent on Monday via DHL.

Chitanda said the kits have met all CAF regulations.

The replicas are expected in the country on Monday where they would be sold locally.

Mafro kits are exclusively for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as a mere donation availed to bail out ZIFA by the Singapore company at the last minute.

The deal between Mafro was only signed on December 19 last year as a short-term deal with ZIFA.