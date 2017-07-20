Mutare City Rovers relish test of character

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

EASTERN Region Division One outfit Mutare City Rovers team manager Lyndon Kanyemba believes the two forthcoming assignments against Mukanya Bullets and Buffaloes will give them a true picture of their pedigree to challenge for the league championship this season.

Gush Bhora, as City Rovers are affectionately known by their fans in the eastern border city, will battle high-ridding Mukanya Bullets and then face fellow former Premiership side Buffaloes in back-to-back away fixtures for the municipality side.

City Rovers have not performed badly in this year’s attempt to return to the top-flight league, save for an administrative boob that saw three point being docked from their tally after using a player registered by another team in their season opener.

Kanyemba said the two matches against fellow title-chasers — Mukanya Bullets and Buffaloes — is a test of character that will give them an insight of their strength to fight for honours in the 2017 ZIFA Eastern Region Division One season.

“We have not really performed badly as a team although there could have been room for improvement.

“I think the two matches that we are going to play against Mukanya Bullets and then Buffaloes will give us a true picture of our strength and weaknesses in this campaign.

“The two teams are championship material as far as this league is concerned and for us to land the championship we just have to be better than them.

“Like they always say, you have to beat the best for you to be the best,’’ said Kanyemba.

Buffaloes are currently leading the 16-team log standings with 23 points from 11 rounds of league matches, while FC Mutoko are in second position a point behind.

Mutare City Rovers and Mukanya Bullets are in third and fourth place after amassing 19 and 17 points.

While Mutare City Rovers will be battling it out against Mukanya Bullets this weekend, log leaders Buffaloes will be entertaining struggling Black Eagles in a match the Mutare soldiers are expected to make light work of their opponents.

Black Eagles are lying second from the basement of the log standings and were hammered 0-3 by Mutare City Rovers during the weekend.

FC Mutoko, who have shown the potential to challenge for the coveted title, will face Gutu in an away encounter that could go either way given that their stubborn Gutu opponents are always difficult to beat at home.