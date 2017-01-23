MPs told to pay toll fees

Midlands Bureau

Members of Parliament and councillors will not be exempted from paying toll fees, a Cabinet minister has said. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said the two groups should not waste their time writing to the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) asking to be exempted from paying tolls.

Dr Gumbo said Zinara had been inundated with letters from legislators and councillors seeking exemption from paying toll fees and the Government position was that they should pay like the rest of the motorists.

Addressing a road authorities meeting in Gweru on Thursday last week, Dr Gumbo urged lawmakers as well as rural and urban councillors to stop asking for such favours.

“I am pleading with you MPs and councillors to stop writing letters seeking exemption to pay toll fees,” he said. “The Government position is that you should pay the fees like what other motorists are doing. Your letters will not be entertained.”

Dr Gumbo said some legislators were arguing that they made many trips to Parliament, as well as to their constituencies, hence the need for them to be exempted from paying toll fees.

“This culture of not wanting to pay for services should be done away with if we are to develop as a country,” said Dr Gumbo. “People must pay so that they get the good services they want.”

Government introduced toll fees as part of measures to raise funds to construct and rehabilitate roads, with more than 20 tollgates now in operation.

Dr Gumbo said the country’s road network had outlived its lifespan and more than $5 billion was needed to rehabilitate it. He said Zinara was realising less than $200 million per annum, which was a drop in the ocean given the amount required to rehabilitate the road network.

“This is why we are urging road authorities to pursue other innovative strategies such as public private partnerships and mobilising funds from financial institutions,” he said.

“We are also appealing to individuals and other institutions with free funds to come on board and participate in revamping the road network.”