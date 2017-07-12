Moyo fails to back Chiwenga thesis claims

July 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Prof Moyo

Prof Moyo

Felex Share Senior Reporter
HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo yesterday failed to substantiate his claims that Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga did not write the thesis for his doctorate from the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Over the past two days, our news crew had been calling, texting and e-mailing Prof Moyo to substantiate his claims without success, and yesterday had to publicly post questions on his Twitter timeline asking him to respond to the queries, but he instead chose to retweet responses posted by his supporters before launching a tirade against The Herald through the New Zimbabwe.Com website.

“These people (The Herald) have no shame at all, they gave Chiwenga acres and acres of space to, without any shred of evidence to support his false and defamatory allegations calling me an enemy of the state, a homosexual, a war deserter, Baba Jukwa and blatantly lying that in my books I wrote that I would destroy zanu-pf from within and worse lying through his teeth that I got him (Chiwenga) sentenced to death at Mgagao in March 1975 when I was nowhere near Mgagao throughout 1975 let alone in March 1975.”

Read more:

“Now they want me to back allegations that Chiwenga had his UKZN dissertation written for him,” Prof Moyo told New Zimbabwe.com. “Did they ask Chiwenga to back up his nonsensical allegation that in my books I wrote about destroying zanu-pf from within? Have they asked him to give supporting evidence about any of the unlawful threats & defamatory allegations made against me by Chiwenga in the Herald?” Prof Moyo charged.

Prof Moyo’s claims about Mgagao have since been dismissed by Air Marshall Perrance Shiri, who was director of training at Mgagao, and Lieutenant-Colonel (Retired) Joel Samuel Siyangapi Muzhamba, who was a senior commander at Mgagao.

Academics yesterday weighed saying Prof Moyo should substantiate his claims as he was putting a number of people and the institution, UKZN into disrepute.

Prof Moyo, who was peeved by an interview the ZDF Commander granted The Herald in which he called Prof Moyo to order for denigrating Government’s highly successful command agriculture programme, on Sunday claimed Dr Chiwenga was not the author of his doctorate.

Said Prof Moyo in a statement on Sunday: “Finally, I’m happy that Chiwenga wants pre- and post-independence disclosures about who was who, who did what and so forth. That’s good. Meanwhile, I take that to mean he wants the disclosure of who contributed what to his doctorate and who really wrote his KZN PhD. Again, the Shona wisdom that kunyarara kuri nani pane kutaura, applies.”

Yesterday, Prof Moyo posted part of the “dissertation” he claimed belonged to Dr Chiwenga which had grammatical errors. The so called dissertation appeared to be a draft thesis in which Prof Moyo was also mentioned as having been one of the informany interviewees.

Veteran educationist Dr Caiphas Nziramasanga said Prof Moyo should back up his claims. “You cannot just challenge someone’s academic qualifications without proof,” he said.

“You have to have proof that he is not the person behind that qualification. But if he is there, records are there and that he graduated then you cannot say that person is not the one who is behind the qualification or the owner of that qualification.”

He said Dr Chiwenga had a legal right to sue Prof Moyo. “The courts will, following the normal laws of the nation about character assassination and so forth, look at that matter,” Dr Nziramasanga said.

“On the other side, you cannot accuse someone unless you are sure. You will need to investigate first and an investigation normally takes a number of perspectives. If ones has doubts, he can write to the institution concerned and make a request for these details but normally that institution will say we can only give information to the owner, the person who graduated from them not any other person. Qualifications earned by a person in an institution are a deeply rooted private matter. They cannot and should not be misused by another person. If you damage the character of a person unnecessarily you will be charged, that is a serious matter before the law. You cannot do that unless you have permission from that person to say whatever you want to say.”

A respected academic, who is a former UKZN student who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from Prof Moyo concurred. “The institution mentioned is a legitimate one. That institution itself, if you make such allegations and it comes to their attention, might also be forced to institute investigations to clear their image because they wouldn’t want to be seen as issuing out results clandestinely even to people who were not writing their work. Prof Moyo is putting into question so many people including supervisors and examiners, in fact the whole system of academic merit and excellence. He should be able to substantiate his claims.”

Another academic and political analyst Mr Tafadzwa Mugwadi said: “If anyone’s academic credentials should be questioned, especially given the current obtaining attitudinal circus, character and moral ignorance, then Professor Moyo should be the only one answerable.

“It is an established rule of academic integrity and probity that one substantiate claims if he/ she doubts how an individual was academically rewarded especially when it comes to academics with titles like Dr Chiwenga. I feel for those who over rely on his tomfoolery statements because one day he will wake up and say ‘’God has died’’ in typical Prophet Madungwe fashion and some will believe him. What he was supposed to substantiate are his claims of being a half war veteran which were dismissed by decorated war commanders simply because they are factually, historically and practically a blue lie. His twitter rants depict classical stupidity and shameless idiocy that is however beyond redemption. Unfortunately, it puts to shame, decorated academics who share the title of ‘’professor’’ in the eyes of the public.”

Lawyer Mr Tendai Toto said Professor Moyo was opening himself to “undesirable consequences.” “If there is no proof in what the Professor says and continues to utter at many social media platforms and public media; then he is opening himself up to delictual liability and undesirable consequences in his backyard,” he said.

“On the face of it, the statements by Professor Moyo are not only provocative but are also defamatory and insulting. It remains the prerogative of those provoked, insulted and defamed to protect themselves in terms of the law. I have no doubt that the insults, provocation and defamatory utterances (if they are) will end up getting adjudicated upon in the courts too soon.”

Prof Moyo has been on a campaign against Command Agriculture which he derided as “Ugly-Culture’’. This is despite the fact that Command Agriculture falls under the Food and Nutrition Cluster of Zim-Asset.

At the three Presidential Youth Interface Rallies he addressed in Marondera, Mutare and Masvingo recently, President Mugabe hailed the programme describing it as “beautiful”.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • kutototo

    I should want to thank the Herald for at least trying to check with Chiwenga and the university of KZN before publishing this article. Command English ya general heyiii.

  • Grace Jones

    But Musrohanu must produceevidence and now says haana kkkk

  • xyz

    The number of doctorates obtained in the past 10 years by politicians and those who are politically connected is astounding. Need I say more?

  • Mimi

    This Professor Johnson “Musorobhangu” is nuts. If he is as learned as he professes to be so why go down to the level of those that he calls “unlearned”. He should just back his outrageous claims if he has evidence but why not by him telling the nation why he berates the Command Agriculture thing that he benefitted from. & then the looted Education Ministry student funds. Jonathan Moyo should stop his full of I know attitude. He must ship out of ZANU-PF – a party that he used to denigrate left-right and centre.

  • Cde Hondo

    This doesn’t need any academic to see that Musorobhangu is being attacked by his kith for chokwadi chake. At the same time our attention has been diverted from all the corruption issues happening in government, amen.

  • omahn

    Vekunyorerwa vakawandisa vamwe takangomuka vava doctor Hapana asingavazive. Mucha fumura hapwa dzevazhinji nenyaya idzi.

  • P Muzavazi

    Before Professor Moyo was formerly brought into Zanu pf there was behind the scenes debate on the wisdom of doing that. There was disquiet, among those who were against his admission into the party, who argued that he had been too much of a critic of the President and the Party to be trusted. The ones who supported his admission admired his intellectual acumen and noted that it was better to have him inside the tent pissing outside than to have him outside the ten pissing inside. This worked for some time. He indeed proved to be a brilliant propagandist among other tasks he was tasked. He indeed was good at pissing loads of urine from the tent making everyone who was not in the tent wet and angry. One wonders what will happen now that he has redirected his pipe and is not just pissing inside the tent but defecating (mostly diarrhea) inside the tent. Pakaipa

    • tapiwa magidi

      I love your comment boss. Well said

  • eliah

    This is common at that level of the educational game and everybody knows it, so there is no big deal on Moyo’s allegations or claims.

  • EDGAR

    Get real. This should be embarrassing even to your handlers.

  • EDGAR

    Get real, don”t embarrass your principals ( handlers)

  • Sonono

    If I were Prof, I wouldn’t speak to you either after how you treated him. Mot surebif you are aware that Tendai Toto is not a lawyer, but a suspended lawyer…embarrassing that you quote him.

  • Ballsoflead

    That’s too hard for them. Besides I didn’t read any backtracking by Moyo.

  • Dennis mudzingwa

    For more news on this and other related stories, please visit Jonathan Moyo’s twitter handle @ProfJNMoyo.

  • Chihelele

    Is chiwenga inaccessible? Go to kg6 or whatever he is based and ask him to prove his academic achievements. Moyo doesn’t have to prove anything

    • Nkosi YYamaNkosi

      Zvako iwe. Why are they shuparingi Prof when Chiwenga wacho is there. Let him prove otherwise!!!!

  • Kc

    Herald is up for character assassination – what a shameful paper

  • Nathaniel Manheru

    The hypothesis doesnt follow that if an informant makes an allegation; then he /she must substantiate the allegations in The Herald! In actual fact; it is the prerogative of UKZN and the exposed individuals to prove themselves! Otherwise refusal to talk to The Herald must not be misconstrued to mean failure to substantiate allegations!!

  • Gudo Guru

    But even a draft thesis with terrible grammatical errors is a sign of academic and intellectual incompetence. It is unacceptable especially at the doctoral level.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Ndopaunonzwa vamwe vachiti iniwo handisi Prof chaiye , because I consistently attack Luciferian economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, which are supported by MDC stooges of the West. KKKKkkkiiiii!