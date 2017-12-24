Morocco seizes record 2.8 tonnes of cocaine in 2017

RABAT. — Moroccan security services have seized a record 2.84 tonnes of cocaine in 2017, 1.5 tonnes more than the amount seized last year, the Moroccan police revealed yesterday.

Most of the seized cocaine was captured in an operation in early October when Moroccan authorities announced the seizure of a record 2.5 tonnes of cocaine, after busting an international trafficking network active in several cities in the North African kingdom. According to annual statistics of Moroccan police, some 60.17 tonnes of cannabis resin was also seized during this year.

Moroccan security services seized also 21.8 kg of heroin, a year-on-year increase of 35 percent, and 0.9 million of psychotropic tablets. In its crackdown on drug dealers in 2017, Morocco arrested over 97 000 suspects, up 4 percent compared to a year earlier. According to the 2016 report by the UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime, Morocco is the world’s largest cannabis resin harvester. Given its position at the crossroad of Africa, Europe and the Middle East, the country is considered a key route in international drug trafficking. — Xinhua.