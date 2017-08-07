Mbete approves Zuma no confidence secret ballot



CAPE TOWN – National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete has granted a secret ballot the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

She announced her decision on Monday on whether the vote in the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma the following day will be by secret ballot or not.

Mbete has been attacked by opposition parties for delaying her decision until the last minute.

She has also been threatened with court action by EFF leader Julius Malema if she does not allow a secret ballot. - eNCA