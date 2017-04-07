Mapeza reaches out to Shabanie

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has reached out to the football community in Zvishavane, including the supporters of bitter rivals Shabanie Mine, to come up with a united front and turn the mining town into a fortress. Mapeza, who is targeting the league title, said Zvishavane should be a no-go area for Premiership clubs from outside the mining town. “I appreciate the people and fans who support Shabanie Mine and it is my wish that they join hands with us. We are doing this not for FC Platinum, but the two clubs in Zvishavane,’’ said Mapeza.

“Let’s come together and put aside our differences.

“This is my message to FC Platinum fans and Shabanie Mine fans. If Shabanie Mine are playing at home we want our supporters to go and give Shabanie the support. Those FC Platinum fans who can’t afford to travel should go and support Shabanie.

“If FC Platinum are playing at home I also urge the Shabanie Mine fans to come and give us support.”